The Kent State Golden Flashes (4-2) are favored (by 7.5 points) to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Charleston (SC) Cougars (2-3) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:30 PM ET. The over/under in the matchup is 146.5.

Kent State vs. Charleston (SC) Odds & Info

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Time: 5:30 PM ET

5:30 PM ET TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Where: Kent, Ohio

Kent, Ohio Venue: Memorial Athletic and Convocation Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Kent State -7.5 146.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Kent State Betting Records & Stats

Kent State and its opponents have combined to score more than 146.5 points in four of five games this season.

The average total in Kent State's outings this year is 154.5, 8.0 more than this matchup's over/under.

The Golden Flashes are 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

Kent State has won three of the five games it has played as the favorite this season.

The Golden Flashes have played as a favorite of -350 or more once this season and won that game.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Kent State has a 77.8% chance to win.

Kent State vs. Charleston (SC) Over/Under Stats

Games Over 146.5 % of Games Over 146.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Kent State 4 80% 82.8 152.2 71.7 145.9 141.3 Charleston (SC) 2 40% 69.4 152.2 74.2 145.9 152.5

Additional Kent State Insights & Trends

The Golden Flashes score 82.8 points per game, 8.6 more points than the 74.2 the Cougars give up.

When Kent State puts up more than 74.2 points, it is 3-1 against the spread and 4-1 overall.

Kent State vs. Charleston (SC) Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 7.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Kent State 3-2-0 1-0 4-1-0 Charleston (SC) 0-5-0 0-0 1-4-0

Kent State vs. Charleston (SC) Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Kent State Charleston (SC) 15-0 Home Record 15-1 9-6 Away Record 11-2 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 8-6-0 8-6-0 Away ATS Record 6-5-0 83.9 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 84.3 68.3 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 79.5 8-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 6-8-0 2-12-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-5-0

