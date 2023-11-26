Should you wager on Kirill Marchenko to light the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets and the Carolina Hurricanes meet up on Sunday at 5:00 PM ET? In the article below, we dissect all the stats you need to consider before putting any money down.

Will Kirill Marchenko score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +320 (Bet $10 to win $32.00 if he scores a goal)

Marchenko stats and insights

Marchenko has scored in five of 19 games this season, but only one goal each time.

This is his first game of the season against the Hurricanes.

Marchenko has scored one goal on the power play.

He takes 2.6 shots per game, and converts 9.3% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

On defense, the Hurricanes are conceding 65 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 19th in the league.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Marchenko recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 18:55 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 2 1 1 16:54 Home W 7-3 11/19/2023 Flyers 0 0 0 20:09 Away L 5-2 11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 15:54 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 19:00 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 1 1 0 13:56 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 12:52 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 1 0 1 12:11 Away L 5-4 11/9/2023 Stars 1 1 0 13:55 Home L 5-2 11/6/2023 Panthers 1 1 0 13:59 Away L 5-4 OT

Blue Jackets vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

