Kirill Marchenko will be among those on the ice Sunday when his Columbus Blue Jackets play the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. If you'd like to wager on Marchenko's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Kirill Marchenko vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +125)

0.5 points (Over odds: +125) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +290)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Marchenko Season Stats Insights

In 19 games this season, Marchenko has averaged 14:37 on the ice, while putting up a plus-minus rating of +4.

Marchenko has a goal in five of 19 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In nine of 19 games this year, Marchenko has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

In five of 19 games this season, Marchenko has had an assist, including one match with at least two.

The implied probability is 44.4% that Marchenko hits the over on his points over/under based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Marchenko has an implied probability of 25.6% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Marchenko Stats vs. the Hurricanes

On the defensive side, the Hurricanes are allowing 65 total goals (3.4 per game) which ranks 19th in the NHL.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 19 Games 2 11 Points 3 5 Goals 3 6 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.