Lucas Raymond and the Detroit Red Wings will play the Minnesota Wild at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday, November 26, 2023. If you're thinking about a bet on Raymond against the Wild, we have lots of info to help.

Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.

Lucas Raymond vs. Wild Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: -120)

0.5 points (Over odds: -120) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +175)

Catch NHL action all season long on Fubo!

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any NHL matchup at BetMGM

Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Raymond Season Stats Insights

Raymond has averaged 16:59 of ice time this season (with a plus-minus rating of +3).

Raymond has a goal in eight of 19 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

Raymond has a point in 11 games this season (out of 19), including multiple points three times.

Raymond has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 19 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Raymond hits the over on his points over/under is 54.5%, based on the odds.

Given his moneyline odds, Raymond has an implied probability of 36.4% of going over his assist prop bet.

Sign up for Underdog fantasy today.

Raymond Stats vs. the Wild

The Wild are 25th in goals allowed, giving up 71 total goals (3.9 per game) in the league.

The team's -16 goal differential ranks 29th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Minnesota 19 Games 2 15 Points 2 8 Goals 2 7 Assists 0

Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.