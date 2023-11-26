How to Watch Ohio vs. Brown on TV or Live Stream - November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 8:16 AM EST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
The Ohio Bobcats (3-2) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning run when taking on the Brown Bears (2-5) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. It airs at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.
Ohio vs. Brown Game Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET
- Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas
- TV: FloHoops
Ohio Stats Insights
- This season, the Bobcats have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Bears' opponents have hit.
- In games Ohio shoots higher than 42.3% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.
- The Bobcats are the 205th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 65th.
- The 82.2 points per game the Bobcats score are 8.9 more points than the Bears allow (73.3).
- Ohio has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 73.3 points.
Ohio Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Ohio averaged 83.5 points per game last season at home, which was 7.7 more points than it averaged on the road (75.8).
- In 2022-23, the Bobcats gave up 65.7 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 79.6.
- In home games, Ohio made 0.5 more three-pointers per game (9.3) than in road games (8.8). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to in away games (36.9%).
Ohio Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Detroit Mercy
|W 71-52
|Convocation Center Ohio
|11/24/2023
|George Washington
|L 99-94
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/25/2023
|Middle Tennessee
|W 80-68
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|11/26/2023
|Brown
|-
|Baha Mar Convention Center
|12/2/2023
|Delaware
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/6/2023
|Youngstown State
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
