The Ohio Bobcats (3-2) will be trying to extend a three-game home winning run when taking on the Brown Bears (2-5) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. It airs at 1:30 PM ET on FloHoops.

Ohio vs. Brown Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:30 PM ET Where: Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas

Baha Mar Convention Center in Nassau, Bahamas TV: FloHoops

How to Watch Other MAC Games

Ohio Stats Insights

This season, the Bobcats have a 47.1% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.8% higher than the 42.3% of shots the Bears' opponents have hit.

In games Ohio shoots higher than 42.3% from the field, it is 2-2 overall.

The Bobcats are the 205th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bears sit at 65th.

The 82.2 points per game the Bobcats score are 8.9 more points than the Bears allow (73.3).

Ohio has a 2-2 record when putting up more than 73.3 points.

Ohio Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Ohio averaged 83.5 points per game last season at home, which was 7.7 more points than it averaged on the road (75.8).

In 2022-23, the Bobcats gave up 65.7 points per game at home. When playing on the road, they allowed 79.6.

In home games, Ohio made 0.5 more three-pointers per game (9.3) than in road games (8.8). It also had a higher three-point percentage at home (38.2%) compared to in away games (36.9%).

Ohio Upcoming Schedule