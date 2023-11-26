Sunday's game at Baha Mar Convention Center has the Ohio Bobcats (3-2) squaring off against the Brown Bears (2-5) at 1:30 PM ET. Our computer prediction is a lopsided 84-68 win, as our model heavily favors Ohio.

There is no line set for the game.

Ohio vs. Brown Game Info & Odds

Date: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Time: 1:30 PM ET

TV: FloHoops

Where: Nassau, Bahamas

Venue: Baha Mar Convention Center

Ohio vs. Brown Score Prediction

Prediction: Ohio 84, Brown 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Ohio vs. Brown

Computer Predicted Spread: Ohio (-15.6)

Ohio (-15.6) Computer Predicted Total: 152.6

Ohio is 3-2-0 against the spread this season compared to Brown's 2-3-0 ATS record. The Bobcats have a 4-1-0 record going over the point total, while games involving the Bears have a record of 3-2-0 when it comes to hitting the over.

Ohio Performance Insights

The Bobcats outscore opponents by eight points per game (scoring 82.2 points per game to rank 65th in college basketball while allowing 74.2 per contest to rank 257th in college basketball) and have a +40 scoring differential overall.

Ohio averages 32.8 rebounds per game (205th in college basketball) compared to the 33.2 of its opponents.

Ohio knocks down 8.6 three-pointers per game (88th in college basketball) at a 32.8% rate (190th in college basketball), compared to the 7 per game its opponents make at a 29.7% rate.

The Bobcats put up 99.8 points per 100 possessions (95th in college basketball), while giving up 90.1 points per 100 possessions (200th in college basketball).

Ohio has committed 10 turnovers per game (57th in college basketball play), 4.2 fewer than the 14.2 it forces on average (75th in college basketball).

