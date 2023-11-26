Ohio vs. Brown November 26 Tickets & Start Time
The Brown Bears (2-5) will meet the Ohio Bobcats (3-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Baha Mar Convention Center. The game is scheduled to start at 1:30 PM ET and air on FloHoops.
Ohio vs. Brown Game Information
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26
- Game Time: 1:30 PM ET
- TV: FloHoops
Ohio Players to Watch
- Jaylin Hunter: 16.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- AJ Clayton: 13.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Shereef Mitchell: 12.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- AJ Brown: 11.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- Elmore James: 11.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Brown Players to Watch
- Hunter: 16.4 PTS, 5.0 REB, 5.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Clayton: 13.4 PTS, 6.0 REB, 0.6 AST, 0.4 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Mitchell: 12.8 PTS, 4.0 REB, 2.4 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.0 BLK
- Brown: 11.8 PTS, 4.2 REB, 1.0 AST, 1.2 STL, 0.4 BLK
- James: 11.0 PTS, 5.8 REB, 1.0 AST, 0.6 STL, 0.0 BLK
Ohio vs. Brown Stat Comparison
|Ohio Rank
|Ohio AVG
|Brown AVG
|Brown Rank
|65th
|82.2
|Points Scored
|74.7
|189th
|257th
|74.2
|Points Allowed
|73.3
|230th
|205th
|32.8
|Rebounds
|37.1
|65th
|180th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|11.0
|68th
|88th
|8.6
|3pt Made
|8.0
|129th
|201st
|13.0
|Assists
|13.3
|181st
|57th
|10.0
|Turnovers
|12.6
|222nd
