The IUPUI Jaguars (1-4) will be trying to halt a four-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Ohio Bobcats (1-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Convocation Center Ohio. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.

Ohio Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio

Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Ohio vs. IUPUI Scoring Comparison

The Jaguars score an average of 61 points per game, 12.7 fewer points than the 73.7 the Bobcats give up to opponents.

The Bobcats put up 19.9 fewer points per game (63.7) than the Jaguars give up (83.6).

The Bobcats are making 40.9% of their shots from the field, 4.7% lower than the Jaguars concede to opponents (45.6%).

Ohio Schedule