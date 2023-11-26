How to Watch the Ohio vs. IUPUI Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 26
Published: Nov. 26, 2023 at 7:56 AM EST|Updated: 46 minutes ago
The IUPUI Jaguars (1-4) will be trying to halt a four-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Ohio Bobcats (1-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Convocation Center Ohio. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Ohio Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
- Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Ohio vs. IUPUI Scoring Comparison
- The Jaguars score an average of 61 points per game, 12.7 fewer points than the 73.7 the Bobcats give up to opponents.
- The Bobcats put up 19.9 fewer points per game (63.7) than the Jaguars give up (83.6).
- The Bobcats are making 40.9% of their shots from the field, 4.7% lower than the Jaguars concede to opponents (45.6%).
Ohio Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/11/2023
|@ Appalachian State
|L 71-64
|George M. Holmes Convocation Center
|11/16/2023
|Dayton
|W 67-61
|Convocation Center Ohio
|11/22/2023
|@ Morehead State
|L 89-60
|Ellis T. Johnson Arena
|11/26/2023
|IUPUI
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|11/29/2023
|Longwood
|-
|Convocation Center Ohio
|12/5/2023
|@ Ohio State
|-
|Value City Arena
