The IUPUI Jaguars (1-4) will be trying to halt a four-game losing streak when hitting the road against the Ohio Bobcats (1-2) on Sunday, November 26, 2023 at Convocation Center Ohio. It airs at 1:00 PM ET.

Ohio Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

  • When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET
  • Where: Convocation Center Ohio in Athens, Ohio
  • TV: ESPN+
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Ohio vs. IUPUI Scoring Comparison

  • The Jaguars score an average of 61 points per game, 12.7 fewer points than the 73.7 the Bobcats give up to opponents.
  • The Bobcats put up 19.9 fewer points per game (63.7) than the Jaguars give up (83.6).
  • The Bobcats are making 40.9% of their shots from the field, 4.7% lower than the Jaguars concede to opponents (45.6%).

Ohio Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/11/2023 @ Appalachian State L 71-64 George M. Holmes Convocation Center
11/16/2023 Dayton W 67-61 Convocation Center Ohio
11/22/2023 @ Morehead State L 89-60 Ellis T. Johnson Arena
11/26/2023 IUPUI - Convocation Center Ohio
11/29/2023 Longwood - Convocation Center Ohio
12/5/2023 @ Ohio State - Value City Arena

