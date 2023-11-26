Can we expect Olli Maatta scoring a goal when the Detroit Red Wings match up against the Minnesota Wild at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your bets, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Olli Maatta score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +1500 (Bet $10 to win $150.00 if he scores a goal)

Maatta stats and insights

  • Maatta is yet to score through 16 games this season.
  • He has not played against the Wild yet this season.
  • Maatta has zero points on the power play.

Wild defensive stats

  • On defense, the Wild are allowing 71 total goals (3.9 per game) which ranks 25th in the league.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Maatta recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 14:11 Away W 5-2
11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 14:30 Home W 4-0
11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 16:29 Home L 3-2
11/16/2023 Senators 2 0 2 20:21 Away L 5-4 OT
11/9/2023 Canadiens 0 0 0 16:06 Home L 3-2 OT
11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 13:56 Away L 5-3
11/4/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 13:04 Home W 5-4
11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 14:56 Home L 2-0
10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 13:09 Away W 4-3 OT
10/26/2023 Jets 0 0 0 15:49 Home L 4-1

Red Wings vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

