On Sunday at 5:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets match up against the Carolina Hurricanes. Is Patrik Laine going to light the lamp in this matchup? Take a look at the numbers and insights below before making a bet on any player props.

Will Patrik Laine score a goal against the Hurricanes?

Odds to score a goal this game: +260 (Bet $10 to win $26.00 if he scores a goal)

Laine stats and insights

In three of 11 games this season, Laine has scored -- but just one goal each time.

He has not faced the Hurricanes yet this season.

Laine has no points on the power play.

He takes 2.0 shots per game, and converts 11.5% of them.

Hurricanes defensive stats

The Hurricanes have conceded 65 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the NHL in goals allowed.

So far this season, the Hurricanes have two shutouts, and they average 12.4 hits and 10.7 blocked shots per game.

Laine recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result 11/24/2023 Devils 0 0 0 12:10 Away W 2-1 11/22/2023 Blackhawks 1 1 0 15:59 Home W 7-3 11/18/2023 Capitals 0 0 0 12:21 Away L 4-3 11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 12:36 Home L 3-2 11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 21:41 Home L 5-3 11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:50 Away L 4-3 SO 11/11/2023 Red Wings 1 1 0 18:17 Away L 5-4 10/20/2023 Flames 0 0 0 18:59 Home W 3-1 10/16/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 14:15 Home L 4-0 10/14/2023 Rangers 1 0 1 15:44 Home W 5-3

Blue Jackets vs. Hurricanes game info

Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023

Sunday, November 26, 2023 Game Time: 5:00 PM ET

5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO

ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

