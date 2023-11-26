Patrik Laine will be among those in action Sunday when his Columbus Blue Jackets face the Carolina Hurricanes at PNC Arena. If you'd like to wager on Laine's prop bets, we've got lots of information to help you.

Patrik Laine vs. Hurricanes Game Info & Odds

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSOH, and BSSO

Watch this game on Fubo

Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +100)

0.5 points (Over odds: +100) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +230)

Laine Season Stats Insights

Laine's plus-minus rating this season, in 13:46 per game on the ice, is -5.

In three of 11 games this year, Laine has scored a goal, but there are no multi-goal efforts on his ledger.

Despite recording points in four of 11 games this season, Laine has yet to post a multi-point contest.

In one of 11 games this season, Laine has had an assist, but has yet to record two or more.

Laine has an implied probability of 50% to go over his point total based on the odds.

There is a 30.3% chance of Laine having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Laine Stats vs. the Hurricanes

The Hurricanes have given up 65 goals in total (3.4 per game), which ranks 19th in the league in goals allowed.

The team's -2 goal differential ranks 18th in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Carolina 11 Games 3 4 Points 2 3 Goals 1 1 Assists 1

