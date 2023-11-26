The Detroit Red Wings (10-6-3) host the Minnesota Wild (5-9-4), who have fallen in six straight, on Sunday, November 26 at 1:00 PM ET on ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX.

Red Wings vs. Wild Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX

ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX Where: Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Favorite Underdog Total Spread Red Wings (-115) Wild (-105) 6.5 Red Wings (-1.5)

Red Wings Betting Insights

The Red Wings have won 50.0% of their games this season when favored on the moneyline (2-2).

In games it has played as a moneyline favorite with odds of -115 or shorter, Detroit has a record of 2-2 (winning 50.0%).

Based on this game's moneyline, the Red Wings' implied win probability is 53.5%.

Detroit's games this season have gone over this matchup's total of 6.5 goals 12 times.

Red Wings vs Wild Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Wild Rankings

Red Wings Total (Rank) Wild Total (Rank) 70 (5th) Goals 55 (27th) 59 (14th) Goals Allowed 71 (26th) 17 (6th) Power Play Goals 11 (22nd) 15 (20th) Shorthanded Goals Allowed 21 (31st)

Red Wings Advanced Stats

Detroit is 6-4-0 against the spread, and 5-3-2 overall, in its past 10 games.

In its past 10 contests, Detroit went over six times.

The Red Wings' past 10 games have averaged 0.1 fewer goals than the over/under of 6.5 set for this matchup.

In their last 10 games, the Red Wings are putting up 0.7 fewer goals per game than their season-long average.

The Red Wings offense's 70 total goals (3.7 per game) are ranked fifth in the NHL this year.

The Red Wings rank 14th in total goals against, giving up 3.1 goals per game (59 total) in NHL play.

The team's goal differential is eighth-best in the league at +11.

