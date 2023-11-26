Having dropped six in a row, the Minnesota Wild visit the Detroit Red Wings on Sunday, beginning at 1:00 PM ET.

Follow the action on ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX as the Red Wings and the Wild hit the ice.

Red Wings Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Red Wings vs Wild Additional Info

Red Wings Stats & Trends

Defensively, the Red Wings are conceding 59 total goals (3.1 per game) to rank 14th in league play.

The Red Wings score the fifth-most goals in the league (70 total, 3.7 per game).

In the last 10 contests, the Red Wings have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.

Over on the defensive end, the Red Wings have given up 3.0 goals per game (30 total) over those 10 matchups.

They have totaled 34 goals over that time.

Red Wings Key Players

Name Games Goals Assists Points Giveaways Takeaways Faceoff Win % Alex DeBrincat 19 12 8 20 11 13 16.7% Dylan Larkin 19 7 12 19 10 10 51.6% J.T. Compher 19 4 12 16 9 7 48.5% Lucas Raymond 19 8 7 15 7 8 0% Shayne Gostisbehere 18 4 10 14 9 4 -

Wild Stats & Trends

The Wild's total of 71 goals allowed (3.9 per game) is 25th in the NHL.

The Wild's 55 goals on the season (3.1 per game) rank them 27th in the league.

In their past 10 games, the Wild are 2-6-2 to earn 50.0% of the possible points.

Over on the defensive end, the Wild have given up 37 goals (3.7 per game) over those 10 matchups.

They have put up 26 goals during that time.

Wild Key Players