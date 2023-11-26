The Detroit Red Wings (10-6-3) have -115 moneyline odds to win when they host a projected close game against the Minnesota Wild (5-9-4), who have -105 moneyline odds. The outing on Sunday starts at 1:00 PM ET from Little Caesars Arena on ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX.

Red Wings vs. Wild Game Info

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 1:00 PM ET

Little Caesars Arena in Detroit, Michigan

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Red Wings vs. Wild Total and Moneyline

Take a look at the favorite, total and moneyline for this matchup across individual sportsbooks.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Red Wings vs Wild Additional Info

Red Wings vs. Wild Betting Trends

Detroit and its opponent have combined to score more than 6.5 goals in 12 of 19 games this season.

The Red Wings have been victorious in two of their four games when they were listed as a moneyline favorite this season (50.0%).

The Wild have been an underdog eight times, and has no upset wins.

Detroit is 2-2 (victorious in 50.0% of its games) when it has played with moneyline odds of -115 or shorter.

Minnesota has been an underdog by -105 or longer on the moneyline eight times, losing each of those contests.

Red Wings Recent Betting Performance

Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 5-3-2 6-4 6-4-0 6.4 3.40 3.00 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 5-3-2 3.40 3.00 5 11.1% Overall Record ATS Record O/U/P AVG Total AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed 2-6-2 5-5 5-4-1 6.4 2.60 3.70 Overall Record AVG Goals Scored AVG Goals Allowed Power Play Goals Power Play % 2-6-2 2.60 3.70 7 17.9% Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 4-4 Puck Line Covers 6 Puck Line Losses 4 Games Over Total 6 Games Under Total 4 Record as ML Favorite 1-1 Record as ML Underdog 0-6 Puck Line Covers 5 Puck Line Losses 5 Games Over Total 5 Games Under Total 4

