Will Robby Fabbri Score a Goal Against the Wild on November 26?
For people wanting to wager on the upcoming battle between the Detroit Red Wings and the Minnesota Wild on Sunday at 1:00 PM ET, is Robby Fabbri a player who is likely light the lamp? We dissect all the stats in the article below.
Catch over 1,000 out of market NHL games, plus original programming, with ESPN+ or the Disney Bundle.
Sportsbook promo codes
Will Robby Fabbri score a goal against the Wild?
Odds to score a goal this game: +340 (Bet $10 to win $34.00 if he scores a goal)
Bet on this or any NHL matchup at FanDuel
Fabbri stats and insights
- In four of seven games this season, Fabbri has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Wild.
- Fabbri has scored one goal on the power play.
- He has a 36.4% shooting percentage, attempting 0.9 shots per game.
Watch the NHL, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Wild defensive stats
- The Wild have conceded 71 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
- So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once. They are averaging 16.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.
Watch the NHL on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On
Rep your team with officially licensed NHL gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Red Wings vs. Wild game info
- Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
- Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Place your bets on any NHL matchup at FanDuel, and sign up with our link for a first-time offer!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit Caesars for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.