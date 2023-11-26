Can we count on Shayne Gostisbehere scoring a goal when the Detroit Red Wings take on the Minnesota Wild at 1:00 PM ET on Sunday? To help you with your wagers, take a look at the numbers and trends below.

Will Shayne Gostisbehere score a goal against the Wild?

Odds to score a goal this game: +550 (Bet $10 to win $55.00 if he scores a goal)

Gostisbehere stats and insights

  • In four of 18 games this season, Gostisbehere has scored -- but just one goal each time.
  • He has not faced the Wild yet this season.
  • On the power play, Gostisbehere has accumulated two goals and six assists.
  • Gostisbehere's shooting percentage is 12.1%, and he averages 1.7 shots per game.

Wild defensive stats

  • The Wild have given up 71 goals in total (3.9 per game), which ranks 25th in the league in goals allowed.
  • So far this season, the Wild have shut out opponents once while averaging 16.2 hits and 16.5 blocked shots per game.

Gostisbehere recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/24/2023 Bruins 2 0 2 25:00 Away W 5-2
11/22/2023 Devils 0 0 0 15:49 Home W 4-0
11/17/2023 Maple Leafs 0 0 0 20:21 Home L 3-2
11/16/2023 Senators 3 1 2 26:26 Away L 5-4 OT
11/11/2023 Blue Jackets 0 0 0 15:44 Home W 5-4
11/7/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 21:40 Away L 5-3
11/4/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 15:47 Home W 5-4
11/2/2023 Panthers 0 0 0 21:05 Home L 2-0
10/30/2023 Islanders 0 0 0 17:54 Away W 4-3 OT
10/28/2023 Bruins 0 0 0 21:04 Away L 4-1

Red Wings vs. Wild game info

  • Game Day: Sunday, November 26, 2023
  • Game Time: 1:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, BSDET, BSN, and BSWIX
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

