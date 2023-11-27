Will Alexandre Texier Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 27?
Will Alexandre Texier light the lamp when the Columbus Blue Jackets face off against the Boston Bruins on Monday at 7:00 PM ET? In the article below, we break down the numbers and trends you need to know before betting any props.
Will Alexandre Texier score a goal against the Bruins?
Odds to score a goal this game: +650 (Bet $10 to win $65.00 if he scores a goal)
Texier stats and insights
- In four of 20 games this season, Texier has scored -- but just one goal each time.
- This is his first game of the season against the Bruins.
- He has picked up one assist, but hasn't scored a goal, on the power play.
- Texier averages 1.3 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 13.8%.
Bruins defensive stats
- On the defensive side, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest squads in the NHL, conceding 50 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.
- So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Texier recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|12:30
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|18:30
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|13:32
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|1
|0
|1
|16:05
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|1
|1
|0
|15:05
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|1
|0
|1
|18:09
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|1
|1
|0
|15:51
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Stars
|0
|0
|0
|17:53
|Home
|L 5-2
|11/6/2023
|Panthers
|2
|1
|1
|14:37
|Away
|L 5-4 OT
|11/4/2023
|Capitals
|0
|0
|0
|12:08
|Away
|L 2-1
Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
