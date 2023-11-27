How to Watch the Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Game: Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Boston Bruins (14-3-3, second place in Eastern Conference) will visit the Columbus Blue Jackets (6-12-4, 16th) on Monday at 7:00 PM ET, in a matchup featuring two teams at opposite ends of the conference standings.
You can watch the Blue Jackets-Bruins matchup on ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH.
Bruins Live Stream, TV Channel and Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
- Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio
- Tickets: Get tickets for this game at Ticketmaster
Blue Jackets vs Bruins Additional Info
Blue Jackets Stats & Trends
- The Blue Jackets' total of 76 goals conceded (3.4 per game) is 30th in the NHL.
- The Blue Jackets' 62 goals on the season (2.8 per game) rank them 19th in the NHL.
- Over the past 10 games, the Blue Jackets have claimed 55.0% of the possible points with a 2-7-1 record.
- On the defensive end, the Blue Jackets have given up 3.4 goals per game (34 total) over those 10 matchups.
- They have averaged three goals per game (30 total) over that stretch.
Blue Jackets Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|Zachary Werenski
|20
|1
|14
|15
|5
|8
|-
|Boone Jenner
|22
|11
|3
|14
|5
|10
|57.2%
|Ivan Provorov
|22
|1
|12
|13
|14
|3
|-
|Kirill Marchenko
|20
|6
|6
|12
|4
|12
|21.4%
|Johnny Gaudreau
|22
|3
|8
|11
|10
|6
|-
Bruins Stats & Trends
- The Bruins have conceded 50 total goals (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest in league play.
- The Bruins' 68 total goals (3.4 per game) make them the seventh-best scoring team in the NHL.
- Over the last 10 contests, the Bruins have claimed 65.0% of the possible points with a 5-3-2 record.
- Defensively, the Bruins have allowed 33 goals (3.3 per game) in those 10 matchups.
- They have put up 37 goals over that span.
Bruins Key Players
|Name
|Games
|Goals
|Assists
|Points
|Giveaways
|Takeaways
|Faceoff Win %
|David Pastrnak
|20
|13
|18
|31
|23
|9
|0%
|Brad Marchand
|20
|7
|12
|19
|17
|10
|25%
|Charlie Coyle
|20
|9
|9
|18
|9
|9
|53.1%
|Pavel Zacha
|20
|7
|9
|16
|8
|8
|51.2%
|Charlie McAvoy
|16
|3
|12
|15
|15
|2
|-
