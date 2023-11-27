Will Boone Jenner Score a Goal Against the Bruins on November 27?
On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets square off with the Boston Bruins. Is Boone Jenner going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.
Will Boone Jenner score a goal against the Bruins?
Jenner stats and insights
- Jenner has scored in eight of 22 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
- This is his first matchup of the season against the Bruins.
- He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
- Jenner averages 3.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.4%.
Bruins defensive stats
- The Bruins have given up 50 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
- So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.
Jenner recent games
|Date
|Opponent
|Points
|Goals
|Assists
|Time On Ice
|Home/Away
|Result
|11/26/2023
|Hurricanes
|0
|0
|0
|17:40
|Away
|L 3-2
|11/24/2023
|Devils
|1
|1
|0
|19:15
|Away
|W 2-1
|11/22/2023
|Blackhawks
|2
|2
|0
|15:31
|Home
|W 7-3
|11/19/2023
|Flyers
|1
|1
|0
|19:36
|Away
|L 5-2
|11/18/2023
|Capitals
|1
|0
|1
|20:16
|Away
|L 4-3
|11/16/2023
|Coyotes
|0
|0
|0
|17:51
|Home
|L 3-2
|11/14/2023
|Penguins
|0
|0
|0
|20:48
|Home
|L 5-3
|11/12/2023
|Rangers
|0
|0
|0
|17:45
|Away
|L 4-3 SO
|11/11/2023
|Red Wings
|0
|0
|0
|17:52
|Away
|L 5-4
|11/9/2023
|Stars
|1
|1
|0
|17:27
|Home
|L 5-2
Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info
- Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
- Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
- TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
