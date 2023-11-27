On Monday at 7:00 PM ET, the Columbus Blue Jackets square off with the Boston Bruins. Is Boone Jenner going to score a goal in this contest? Check out the stats and insights below before making a wager on any player props.

Will Boone Jenner score a goal against the Bruins?

Odds to score a goal this game: +250 (Bet $10 to win $25.00 if he scores a goal)

Jenner stats and insights

  • Jenner has scored in eight of 22 games this season, including multiple goals in a game twice.
  • This is his first matchup of the season against the Bruins.
  • He has scored two goals, but has no assists, on the power play.
  • Jenner averages 3.0 shots per game, and has a shooting percentage of 16.4%.

Bruins defensive stats

  • The Bruins have given up 50 goals in total (2.5 per game), the fourth-fewest allowed in the league.
  • So far this season, the Bruins have one shutout, and they average 16.5 hits and 16.2 blocked shots per game.

Jenner recent games

Date Opponent Points Goals Assists Time On Ice Home/Away Result
11/26/2023 Hurricanes 0 0 0 17:40 Away L 3-2
11/24/2023 Devils 1 1 0 19:15 Away W 2-1
11/22/2023 Blackhawks 2 2 0 15:31 Home W 7-3
11/19/2023 Flyers 1 1 0 19:36 Away L 5-2
11/18/2023 Capitals 1 0 1 20:16 Away L 4-3
11/16/2023 Coyotes 0 0 0 17:51 Home L 3-2
11/14/2023 Penguins 0 0 0 20:48 Home L 5-3
11/12/2023 Rangers 0 0 0 17:45 Away L 4-3 SO
11/11/2023 Red Wings 0 0 0 17:52 Away L 5-4
11/9/2023 Stars 1 1 0 17:27 Home L 5-2

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins game info

  • Game Day: Monday, November 27, 2023
  • Game Time: 7:00 PM ET
  • TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH
  • Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

