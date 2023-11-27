Monday's game between the Duquesne Dukes (3-1) and Bowling Green Falcons (4-1) going head to head at Stroh Center has a projected final score of 67-66 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Duquesne, so expect a tight matchup. The game will begin at 7:00 PM ET on November 27.

In their last matchup on Thursday, the Falcons claimed an 85-73 victory against Lehigh.

Bowling Green vs. Duquesne Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Bowling Green vs. Duquesne Score Prediction

Prediction: Duquesne 67, Bowling Green 66

Other MAC Predictions

Bowling Green Schedule Analysis

Bowling Green has one loss against Quadrant 2 opponents, tied for the 32nd-most in the country.

The Falcons have tied for the 14th-most Quadrant 3 wins in the nation (two).

Bowling Green 2023-24 Best Wins

89-86 at home over Cleveland State (No. 125) on November 7

85-73 over Lehigh (No. 179) on November 23

59-38 over Mercer (No. 274) on November 22

73-64 on the road over Xavier (No. 317) on November 18

Bowling Green Leaders

Lexi Fleming: 16.4 PTS, 3.2 STL, 45.3 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)

16.4 PTS, 3.2 STL, 45.3 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40) Paige Kohler: 11.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.0 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25)

11.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.0 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25) Amy Velasco: 13.4 PTS, 44.0 FG%, 55.0 3PT% (11-for-20)

13.4 PTS, 44.0 FG%, 55.0 3PT% (11-for-20) Erika Porter: 10.4 PTS, 64.1 FG%

10.4 PTS, 64.1 FG% Olivia Hill: 5.6 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)

Bowling Green Performance Insights

The Falcons are outscoring opponents by 3.8 points per game with a +19 scoring differential overall. They put up 70.8 points per game (122nd in college basketball) and give up 67.0 per outing (234th in college basketball).

