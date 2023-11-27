How to Watch the Bowling Green vs. Duquesne Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Bowling Green Falcons (4-1) carry a three-game winning streak into a home matchup against the Duquesne Dukes (3-1), winners of three straight as well. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023.
Continue reading for information on how to stream this matchup
Bowling Green Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Bowling Green vs. Duquesne Scoring Comparison
- The Dukes score just 2.0 fewer points per game (65.0) than the Falcons give up (67.0).
- Bowling Green's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.0 points.
- The Falcons score 8.3 more points per game (70.8) than the Dukes allow (62.5).
- Bowling Green has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 62.5 points.
- Duquesne has a 2-1 record when giving up fewer than 70.8 points.
- The Falcons are making 46.9% of their shots from the field, 11.8% higher than the Dukes allow to opponents (35.1%).
- The Dukes' 36.4 shooting percentage is 3.7 lower than the Falcons have given up.
Bowling Green Leaders
- Lexi Fleming: 16.4 PTS, 3.2 STL, 45.3 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)
- Paige Kohler: 11.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.0 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25)
- Amy Velasco: 13.4 PTS, 44.0 FG%, 55.0 3PT% (11-for-20)
- Erika Porter: 10.4 PTS, 64.1 FG%
- Olivia Hill: 5.6 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)
Bowling Green Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|@ Xavier
|W 73-64
|Cintas Center
|11/22/2023
|Mercer
|W 59-38
|Enmarket Arena
|11/23/2023
|Lehigh
|W 85-73
|Enmarket Arena
|11/27/2023
|Duquesne
|-
|Stroh Center
|12/2/2023
|@ Iowa
|-
|Carver-Hawkeye Arena
|12/12/2023
|@ Wright State
|-
|Wright State University Nutter Center
