The Bowling Green Falcons (4-1) carry a three-game winning streak into a home matchup against the Duquesne Dukes (3-1), winners of three straight as well. It starts at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023.

Bowling Green Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio

Stroh Center in Bowling Green, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Bowling Green vs. Duquesne Scoring Comparison

The Dukes score just 2.0 fewer points per game (65.0) than the Falcons give up (67.0).

Bowling Green's record is 2-0 when it gives up fewer than 65.0 points.

The Falcons score 8.3 more points per game (70.8) than the Dukes allow (62.5).

Bowling Green has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 62.5 points.

Duquesne has a 2-1 record when giving up fewer than 70.8 points.

The Falcons are making 46.9% of their shots from the field, 11.8% higher than the Dukes allow to opponents (35.1%).

The Dukes' 36.4 shooting percentage is 3.7 lower than the Falcons have given up.

Bowling Green Leaders

Lexi Fleming: 16.4 PTS, 3.2 STL, 45.3 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40)

16.4 PTS, 3.2 STL, 45.3 FG%, 32.5 3PT% (13-for-40) Paige Kohler: 11.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.0 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25)

11.0 PTS, 1.2 STL, 40.0 FG%, 36.0 3PT% (9-for-25) Amy Velasco: 13.4 PTS, 44.0 FG%, 55.0 3PT% (11-for-20)

13.4 PTS, 44.0 FG%, 55.0 3PT% (11-for-20) Erika Porter: 10.4 PTS, 64.1 FG%

10.4 PTS, 64.1 FG% Olivia Hill: 5.6 PTS, 52.6 FG%, 60.0 3PT% (3-for-5)

Bowling Green Schedule