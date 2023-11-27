The Eastern Conference's second-ranked squad, the Boston Bruins (14-3-3), visit the 16th-ranked team from the Eastern Conference, the Columbus Blue Jackets (6-12-4), on Monday, November 27 at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH.

Over the past 10 contests, the Blue Jackets have gone 2-7-1 while scoring 30 goals against 34 goals given up. On 26 power-play opportunities during that span, they have scored one goal (3.8%).

Ahead of watching this matchup, here's our pick for which team will emerge victorious in Monday's hockey action.

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Predictions for Monday

Our computer model for this game predicts a final score of Bruins 4, Blue Jackets 3.

Moneyline Pick: Bruins (-250)

Bruins (-250) Total Pick: No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible

No Pick - Predicted Margin Negligible Spread Pick: Blue Jackets (+1.5)

Blue Jackets Splits and Trends

The Blue Jackets have posted a record of 1-4-5 in overtime games as part of an overall mark of 6-12-4.

Columbus has earned seven points (2-5-3) in its 10 games decided by one goal.

This season the Blue Jackets registered just one goal in one game and they lost that matchup.

Columbus has earned three points (1-5-1 record) this season when scoring a pair of goals .

The Blue Jackets have scored more than two goals in 12 games, earning 13 points from those contests.

This season, Columbus has scored a single power-play goal in five games and registered eight points with a record of 3-0-2.

When it outshoots its opponent this season, Columbus has posted a record of 1-4-2 (four points).

The Blue Jackets have been outshot by opponents 15 times this season, and earned 12 points in those games.

Team Stats Comparison

Bruins Rank Bruins AVG Blue Jackets AVG Blue Jackets Rank 12th 3.4 Goals Scored 2.82 24th 4th 2.5 Goals Allowed 3.45 24th 14th 31.5 Shots 30.1 19th 21st 31.5 Shots Allowed 33.5 29th 9th 22.73% Power Play % 10.45% 28th 3rd 88.16% Penalty Kill % 88.89% 2nd

Blue Jackets vs. Bruins Game Time and TV Channel

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Nationwide Arena in Columbus, Ohio

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.