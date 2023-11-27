The Columbus Blue Jackets, including Kirill Marchenko, are in action Monday against the Boston Bruins at Nationwide Arena, with the puck dropping at 7:00 PM ET. If you're considering a wager on Marchenko against the Bruins, we have plenty of info to help.

Kirill Marchenko vs. Bruins Game Info & Odds

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET TV Channel: ESPN+, NESN, and BSOH

Watch this game on Fubo Points Prop: 0.5 points (Over odds: +110)

0.5 points (Over odds: +110) Assists Prop: 0.5 assists (Over odds: +240)

Marchenko Season Stats Insights

Marchenko's plus-minus rating this season, in 14:49 per game on the ice, is +5.

Marchenko has a goal in six of 20 contests this season, but no multi-goal games so far.

In 10 of 20 games this year, Marchenko has recorded a point, including two games with two or more points.

Marchenko has posted an assist in a game five times this year in 20 games played, including multiple assists once.

The implied probability that Marchenko hits the over on his points over/under is 47.6%, based on the odds.

There is a 29.4% chance of Marchenko having more than 0.5 assists, based on the moneyline odds.

Marchenko Stats vs. the Bruins

On defense, the Bruins have been one of the stingiest squads in the league, allowing 50 goals in total (2.5 per game) which ranks fourth.

The team's goal differential (+18) ranks fourth-best in the NHL.

2023-2024 Season Stat vs. Boston 20 Games 2 12 Points 0 6 Goals 0 6 Assists 0

