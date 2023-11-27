The Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-3) will attempt to snap a three-game losing run when they host the Xavier Musketeers (0-5) at 7:00 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023. The Musketeers have dropped five games straight.

Miami (OH) Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio

Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio TV: ESPN+

Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Miami (OH) vs. Xavier Scoring Comparison

The Musketeers score an average of 51.8 points per game, 15.2 fewer points than the 67 the RedHawks allow to opponents.

The RedHawks record 14.6 fewer points per game (51) than the Musketeers allow (65.6).

The RedHawks are making 39.6% of their shots from the field, 2.3% lower than the Musketeers concede to opponents (41.9%).

The Musketeers make 37.9% of their shots from the field, 6.1% lower than the RedHawks' defensive field-goal percentage.

Miami (OH) Schedule