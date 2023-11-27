Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Trumbull County Today - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 7:33 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Is there high school basketball on the docket today in Trumbull County, Ohio? Of course there is. To make sure you don't miss a play, we offer specifics on how to stream the games in the article below.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Trumbull County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
TBD at Howland
- Game Time: 6:30 PM ET on November 27
- Location: Warren, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.