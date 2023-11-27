Monday's contest at Millett Hall has the Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-3) taking on the Xavier Musketeers (0-5) at 7:00 PM (on November 27). Our computer prediction projects a 61-57 win for Miami (OH), who is a small favorite based on our model.

The Musketeers' most recent game on Tuesday ended in a 64-57 loss to Kent State.

Xavier vs. Miami (OH) Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Xavier vs. Miami (OH) Score Prediction

Prediction: Miami (OH) 61, Xavier 57

Other Big East Predictions

Xavier Schedule Analysis

The RedHawks have tied for the 18th-most Quadrant 3 defeats in the nation according to the RPI (two).

Xavier has tied for the 21st-most Quadrant 4 defeats in the country (two).

Xavier Leaders

Nila Blackford: 11.6 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK, 53.3 FG%

11.6 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK, 53.3 FG% Mackayla Scarlett: 14.4 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33)

14.4 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33) Kaysia Woods: 8.8 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42)

8.8 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42) Tae'Lor Purvis: 6.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40 FG%

6.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40 FG% Lika Kvirkvelia: 2.2 PTS, 27.8 FG%

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers have been outscored by 13.8 points per game (posting 51.8 points per game, 338th in college basketball, while conceding 65.6 per outing, 212th in college basketball) and have a -69 scoring differential.

