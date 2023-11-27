The Xavier Musketeers (4-2) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Cintas Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

Xavier Stats Insights

This season, the Musketeers have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 43% of shots the Golden Grizzlies' opponents have knocked down.

Xavier has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43% from the field.

The Golden Grizzlies are the 205th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Musketeers sit at 126th.

The 77.3 points per game the Musketeers average are 5.6 more points than the Golden Grizzlies give up (71.7).

Xavier is 3-0 when scoring more than 71.7 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Xavier averaged 83.6 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 80.5 points per contest.

Defensively the Musketeers were better at home last season, surrendering 71.7 points per game, compared to 77.1 when playing on the road.

In home games, Xavier made 0.9 fewer treys per game (7.2) than in away games (8.1). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to when playing on the road (40.5%).

