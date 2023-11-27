The Xavier Musketeers (4-2) will be attempting to extend a three-game home winning streak when taking on the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Cintas Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Xavier vs. Oakland Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
Xavier Stats Insights

  • This season, the Musketeers have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 43% of shots the Golden Grizzlies' opponents have knocked down.
  • Xavier has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots higher than 43% from the field.
  • The Golden Grizzlies are the 205th-ranked rebounding team in the country, while the Musketeers sit at 126th.
  • The 77.3 points per game the Musketeers average are 5.6 more points than the Golden Grizzlies give up (71.7).
  • Xavier is 3-0 when scoring more than 71.7 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Xavier averaged 83.6 points per game at home last season. On the road, it averaged 80.5 points per contest.
  • Defensively the Musketeers were better at home last season, surrendering 71.7 points per game, compared to 77.1 when playing on the road.
  • In home games, Xavier made 0.9 fewer treys per game (7.2) than in away games (8.1). It also sported a worse three-point percentage at home (38%) compared to when playing on the road (40.5%).

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Washington L 74-71 T-Mobile Arena
11/19/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) W 66-49 T-Mobile Arena
11/24/2023 Bryant W 100-75 Cintas Center
11/27/2023 Oakland - Cintas Center
12/1/2023 Houston - Cintas Center
12/5/2023 Delaware - Cintas Center

