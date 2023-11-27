The Xavier Musketeers (4-2) will host the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) after victories in three straight home games. It begins at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Xavier vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

How to Watch Other Big East Games

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Golden Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (43%).

In games Xavier shoots higher than 43% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.

The Musketeers are the 126th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Golden Grizzlies sit at 205th.

The 77.3 points per game the Musketeers score are 5.6 more points than the Golden Grizzlies give up (71.7).

Xavier is 3-0 when scoring more than 71.7 points.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Xavier scored 83.6 points per game at home last year. In away games, it averaged 80.5 points per contest.

The Musketeers allowed 71.7 points per game in home games last season, compared to 77.1 in away games.

Xavier averaged 7.2 treys per game with a 38% shooting percentage from three-point land when playing at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 2.5% points worse than it averaged on the road (8.1, 40.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Xavier Upcoming Schedule