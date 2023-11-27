How to Watch Xavier vs. Oakland on TV or Live Stream - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 45 minutes ago
The Xavier Musketeers (4-2) welcome in the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) after victories in three straight home games. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023.
Xavier vs. Oakland Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Xavier Stats Insights
- The Musketeers make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Golden Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).
- Xavier has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.
- The Musketeers are the 126th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Grizzlies rank 205th.
- The 77.3 points per game the Musketeers average are 5.6 more points than the Golden Grizzlies allow (71.7).
- Xavier has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 71.7 points.
Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Xavier put up 83.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 80.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 3.1 points per contest.
- The Musketeers ceded 71.7 points per game last year at home, which was 5.4 fewer points than they allowed away from home (77.1).
- Xavier sunk 7.2 treys per game with a 38.0% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 2.5% points worse than it averaged away from home (8.1, 40.5%).
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Washington
|L 74-71
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/19/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|W 66-49
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/24/2023
|Bryant
|W 100-75
|Cintas Center
|11/27/2023
|Oakland
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/1/2023
|Houston
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/5/2023
|Delaware
|-
|Cintas Center
