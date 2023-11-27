The Xavier Musketeers (4-2) welcome in the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) after victories in three straight home games. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023.

Xavier vs. Oakland Game Info

  • When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
  • Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
  • TV: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big East Games

Xavier Stats Insights

  • The Musketeers make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Golden Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).
  • Xavier has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.
  • The Musketeers are the 126th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Grizzlies rank 205th.
  • The 77.3 points per game the Musketeers average are 5.6 more points than the Golden Grizzlies allow (71.7).
  • Xavier has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 71.7 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Xavier put up 83.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 80.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 3.1 points per contest.
  • The Musketeers ceded 71.7 points per game last year at home, which was 5.4 fewer points than they allowed away from home (77.1).
  • Xavier sunk 7.2 treys per game with a 38.0% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 2.5% points worse than it averaged away from home (8.1, 40.5%).

Xavier Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/18/2023 Washington L 74-71 T-Mobile Arena
11/19/2023 Saint Mary's (CA) W 66-49 T-Mobile Arena
11/24/2023 Bryant W 100-75 Cintas Center
11/27/2023 Oakland - Cintas Center
12/1/2023 Houston - Cintas Center
12/5/2023 Delaware - Cintas Center

