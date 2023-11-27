The Xavier Musketeers (4-2) welcome in the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) after victories in three straight home games. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023.

Xavier vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

Xavier Stats Insights

The Musketeers make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Golden Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (43.0%).

Xavier has a 3-1 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 43.0% from the field.

The Musketeers are the 126th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Grizzlies rank 205th.

The 77.3 points per game the Musketeers average are 5.6 more points than the Golden Grizzlies allow (71.7).

Xavier has a 3-0 record when putting up more than 71.7 points.

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Xavier put up 83.6 points per game when playing at home last year, compared to 80.5 points per game on the road, a difference of 3.1 points per contest.

The Musketeers ceded 71.7 points per game last year at home, which was 5.4 fewer points than they allowed away from home (77.1).

Xavier sunk 7.2 treys per game with a 38.0% shooting percentage from downtown in home games, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 2.5% points worse than it averaged away from home (8.1, 40.5%).

