How to Watch Xavier vs. Oakland on TV or Live Stream - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
The Xavier Musketeers (4-2) welcome in the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) after winning three home games in a row. It starts at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023.
Xavier vs. Oakland Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: FOX Sports Networks
How to Watch Other Big East Games
Xavier Stats Insights
- This season, the Musketeers have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 43% of shots the Golden Grizzlies' opponents have knocked down.
- In games Xavier shoots better than 43% from the field, it is 3-1 overall.
- The Musketeers are the 126th-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Grizzlies sit at 205th.
- The Musketeers score 5.6 more points per game (77.3) than the Golden Grizzlies give up (71.7).
- Xavier is 3-0 when scoring more than 71.7 points.
Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Xavier averaged 83.6 points per game in home games last year, compared to 80.5 points per game away from home, a difference of 3.1 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Musketeers allowed 71.7 points per game at home. Away from home, they allowed 77.1.
- When it comes to three-pointers, Xavier performed worse at home last season, draining 7.2 threes per game with a 38% three-point percentage, compared to 8.1 per game with a 40.5% percentage away from home.
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Washington
|L 74-71
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/19/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|W 66-49
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/24/2023
|Bryant
|W 100-75
|Cintas Center
|11/27/2023
|Oakland
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/1/2023
|Houston
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/5/2023
|Delaware
|-
|Cintas Center
