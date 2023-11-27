How to Watch Xavier vs. Oakland on TV or Live Stream - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
The Xavier Musketeers (4-2) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Cintas Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.
Xavier vs. Oakland Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
- Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo
Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!
Xavier Stats Insights
- This season, the Musketeers have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 43% of shots the Golden Grizzlies' opponents have made.
- Xavier is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 43% from the field.
- The Musketeers are the 126th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Grizzlies rank 205th.
- The 77.3 points per game the Musketeers record are 5.6 more points than the Golden Grizzlies allow (71.7).
- When Xavier totals more than 71.7 points, it is 3-0.
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Offensively Xavier fared better in home games last year, averaging 83.6 points per game, compared to 80.5 per game in road games.
- Defensively the Musketeers were better in home games last season, giving up 71.7 points per game, compared to 77.1 on the road.
- Xavier made 7.2 threes per game with a 38% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 2.5% points worse than it averaged on the road (8.1, 40.5%).
Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Washington
|L 74-71
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/19/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|W 66-49
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/24/2023
|Bryant
|W 100-75
|Cintas Center
|11/27/2023
|Oakland
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/1/2023
|Houston
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/5/2023
|Delaware
|-
|Cintas Center
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.