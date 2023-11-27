The Xavier Musketeers (4-2) will be looking to extend a three-game home winning run when squaring off against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Cintas Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.

Watch college basketball, other live sports and more on Fubo! Use our link to sign up for a free trial.

Xavier vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio TV: FOX Sports Networks

FOX Sports Networks Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Xavier Stats Insights

This season, the Musketeers have a 47.4% shooting percentage from the field, which is 4.4% higher than the 43% of shots the Golden Grizzlies' opponents have made.

Xavier is 3-1 when it shoots higher than 43% from the field.

The Musketeers are the 126th ranked rebounding team in the country, the Golden Grizzlies rank 205th.

The 77.3 points per game the Musketeers record are 5.6 more points than the Golden Grizzlies allow (71.7).

When Xavier totals more than 71.7 points, it is 3-0.

Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!

Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Offensively Xavier fared better in home games last year, averaging 83.6 points per game, compared to 80.5 per game in road games.

Defensively the Musketeers were better in home games last season, giving up 71.7 points per game, compared to 77.1 on the road.

Xavier made 7.2 threes per game with a 38% shooting percentage from beyond the arc when playing at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 2.5% points worse than it averaged on the road (8.1, 40.5%).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Xavier Upcoming Schedule