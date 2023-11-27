How to Watch Xavier vs. Oakland on TV or Live Stream - November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:39 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Xavier Musketeers (4-2) will be trying to build on a three-game home winning streak when squaring off against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at Cintas Center. It airs at 6:30 PM ET on Fox Sports 1.
Xavier vs. Oakland Game Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET
- Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio
- TV: FOX Sports Networks
Xavier Stats Insights
- The Musketeers make 47.4% of their shots from the field this season, which is 4.4 percentage points higher than the Golden Grizzlies have allowed to their opponents (43%).
- Xavier is 3-1 when it shoots better than 43% from the field.
- The Golden Grizzlies are the 205th-ranked rebounding team in the nation, while the Musketeers sit at 126th.
- The 77.3 points per game the Musketeers score are 5.6 more points than the Golden Grizzlies give up (71.7).
- Xavier is 3-0 when scoring more than 71.7 points.
Xavier Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Xavier averaged 83.6 points per game when playing at home last season, compared to 80.5 points per game in road games, a difference of 3.1 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Musketeers surrendered 71.7 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 77.1.
- Xavier sunk 7.2 threes per game with a 38% shooting percentage from beyond the arc at home, which was 0.9 fewer threes and 2.5% points worse than it averaged when playing on the road (8.1, 40.5%).
Xavier Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/18/2023
|Washington
|L 74-71
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/19/2023
|Saint Mary's (CA)
|W 66-49
|T-Mobile Arena
|11/24/2023
|Bryant
|W 100-75
|Cintas Center
|11/27/2023
|Oakland
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/1/2023
|Houston
|-
|Cintas Center
|12/5/2023
|Delaware
|-
|Cintas Center
