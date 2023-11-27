The Xavier Musketeers (4-2) welcome in the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) after victories in three straight home games. It tips at 6:30 PM ET on Monday, November 27, 2023.

Find odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the Xavier vs. Oakland matchup.

Xavier vs. Oakland Game Info

When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET

Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET Where: Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio

Cintas Center in Cincinnati, Ohio How to Watch on TV: Fox Sports 1

Xavier vs. Oakland Odds, Spread, Over/Under

Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup posted at individual sportsbooks.

Xavier vs. Oakland Betting Trends

Xavier has won three games against the spread this season, while failing to cover twice.

Musketeers games have hit the over twice this season.

Oakland is 6-0-0 ATS this year.

So far this season, three out of the Golden Grizzlies' six games with an over/under have hit the over.

Xavier Futures Odds

Odds to win the national championship: +10000

+10000 Oddsmakers rate Xavier considerably lower (49th in college basketball) than the computer rankings do (36th).

Based on its moneyline odds, Xavier has a 1% chance of winning the national championship.

