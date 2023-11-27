Monday's contest that pits the Xavier Musketeers (4-2) against the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) at Cintas Center has a projected final score of 76-68 (based on our computer prediction) in favor of Xavier, who is the favorite in this matchup by our model. Game time is at 6:30 PM ET on November 27.

The matchup has no set line.

Xavier vs. Oakland Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Time: 6:30 PM ET

TV: Fox Sports 1

Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Venue: Cintas Center

Xavier vs. Oakland Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 76, Oakland 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Oakland

Computer Predicted Spread: Xavier (-8.8)

Xavier (-8.8) Computer Predicted Total: 144.2

Xavier's record against the spread this season is 3-2-0, while Oakland's is 6-0-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Musketeers are 2-3-0 and the Golden Grizzlies are 3-3-0.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers have a +64 scoring differential, topping opponents by 10.6 points per game. They're putting up 77.3 points per game to rank 147th in college basketball and are giving up 66.7 per outing to rank 107th in college basketball.

Xavier is 128th in college basketball at 34.7 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 35.7 its opponents average.

Xavier makes 6.2 three-pointers per game (276th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 5.5. It shoots 31.6% from deep while its opponents hit 27.3% from long range.

The Musketeers rank 220th in college basketball by averaging 92.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 40th in college basketball, allowing 79.7 points per 100 possessions.

Xavier has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 12.3 per game (197th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.5 (109th in college basketball).

Oakland Performance Insights

The Golden Grizzlies have a +6 scoring differential, putting up 72.7 points per game (223rd in college basketball) and conceding 71.7 (194th in college basketball).

Oakland is 210th in the nation at 32.7 rebounds per game. That's 1.8 fewer than the 34.5 its opponents average.

Oakland makes 8.3 three-pointers per game (103rd in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.3. It shoots 35.0% from deep, and its opponents shoot 28.0%.

Oakland forces 11.2 turnovers per game (257th in college basketball) while committing 10.3 (75th in college basketball).

