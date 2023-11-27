Monday's game features the Xavier Musketeers (4-2) and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) facing off at Cintas Center (on November 27) at 6:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-68 victory for Xavier.

The game has no line set.

Xavier vs. Oakland Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Xavier vs. Oakland Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 76, Oakland 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Oakland

Computer Predicted Spread: Xavier (-7.6)

Xavier (-7.6) Computer Predicted Total: 144.2

Xavier has put together a 3-2-0 record against the spread this season, while Oakland is 6-0-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Musketeers are 2-3-0 and the Golden Grizzlies are 3-3-0.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers average 77.3 points per game (147th in college basketball) while allowing 66.7 per outing (107th in college basketball). They have a +64 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.6 points per game.

Xavier ranks 127th in the country at 34.7 rebounds per game. That's similar to the 35.7 its opponents average.

Xavier makes 6.2 three-pointers per game (275th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.5 on average.

The Musketeers' 92.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 220th in college basketball, and the 79.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 40th in college basketball.

Xavier has committed 12.3 turnovers per game (197th in college basketball play), 1.2 fewer than the 13.5 it forces on average (109th in college basketball).

Oakland Performance Insights

The Golden Grizzlies put up 72.7 points per game (223rd in college basketball) while allowing 71.7 per outing (194th in college basketball). They have a +6 scoring differential.

The 32.7 rebounds per game Oakland accumulates rank 210th in college basketball, 1.8 fewer than the 34.5 its opponents pull down.

Oakland connects on 8.3 three-pointers per game (102nd in college basketball), 1.0 more than its opponents. It shoots 35% from deep (120th in college basketball), and its opponents are shooting 28%.

Oakland forces 11.2 turnovers per game (257th in college basketball) while committing 10.3 (75th in college basketball).

