Monday's contest features the Xavier Musketeers (4-2) and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) matching up at Cintas Center (on November 27) at 6:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-68 victory for Xavier.

Based on our computer prediction, Oakland projects to cover the 15.5-point spread in its matchup versus Xavier. The over/under is listed at 149.5, and the two sides are projected to go under that total.

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Xavier vs. Oakland Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Cintas Center Line: Xavier -15.5

Xavier -15.5 Point Total: 149.5

149.5 Moneyline (To Win): Xavier -1600, Oakland +850

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Xavier vs. Oakland Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 76, Oakland 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Oakland

Pick ATS: Oakland (+15.5)



Oakland (+15.5) Pick OU: Under (149.5)



Xavier's record against the spread this season is 3-2-0, while Oakland's is 6-0-0. The Musketeers have a 2-3-0 record hitting the over, while games involving the Golden Grizzlies have a record of 3-3-0 when it comes to hitting the over. The teams score 150 points per game, 0.5 more points than this matchup's total.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers average 77.3 points per game (133rd in college basketball) while giving up 66.7 per outing (103rd in college basketball). They have a +64 scoring differential overall and outscore opponents by 10.6 points per game.

Xavier pulls down 34.7 rebounds per game (126th in college basketball) compared to the 35.7 of its opponents.

Xavier knocks down 6.2 three-pointers per game (273rd in college basketball) at a 31.6% rate (221st in college basketball), compared to the 5.5 its opponents make while shooting 27.3% from beyond the arc.

The Musketeers rank 221st in college basketball by averaging 92.4 points per 100 possessions on offense, and defensively are 41st in college basketball, allowing 79.7 points per 100 possessions.

Xavier has committed 12.3 turnovers per game (195th in college basketball play), 1.2 fewer than the 13.5 it forces on average (106th in college basketball).

Oakland Performance Insights

The Golden Grizzlies put up 72.7 points per game (224th in college basketball) while giving up 71.7 per outing (195th in college basketball). They have a +6 scoring differential.

The 32.7 rebounds per game Oakland accumulates rank 205th in the country, 1.8 fewer than the 34.5 its opponents collect.

Oakland makes 8.3 three-pointers per game (98th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 7.3. It shoots 35.0% from deep, and its opponents shoot 28.0%.

Oakland and its opponents have been relatively even in the turnover battle. The Golden Grizzlies commit 10.3 per game (75th in college basketball) and force 11.2 (261st in college basketball).

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.