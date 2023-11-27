Monday's game features the Xavier Musketeers (4-2) and the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) facing off at Cintas Center (on November 27) at 6:30 PM ET. This matchup, according to our computer prediction, will result in a 76-68 win for Xavier.

The matchup has no set line.

Xavier vs. Oakland Game Info & Odds

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Xavier vs. Oakland Score Prediction

Prediction: Xavier 76, Oakland 68

Spread & Total Prediction for Xavier vs. Oakland

Computer Predicted Spread: Xavier (-8.7)

Xavier (-8.7) Computer Predicted Total: 144.2

Xavier's record against the spread this season is 3-2-0, and Oakland's is 6-0-0. The Musketeers have gone over the point total in two games, while Golden Grizzlies games have gone over three times.

Xavier Performance Insights

The Musketeers' +64 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.6 points per game) is a result of scoring 77.3 points per game (146th in college basketball) while giving up 66.7 per contest (106th in college basketball).

Xavier records 34.7 rebounds per game (130th in college basketball) compared to the 35.7 of its opponents.

Xavier hits 6.2 three-pointers per game (277th in college basketball), while its opponents have made 5.5 on average.

The Musketeers' 92.4 points per 100 possessions on offense rank 221st in college basketball, and the 79.7 points they allow per 100 possessions rank 41st in college basketball.

Xavier has had fewer turnovers than its opponents this season, committing 12.3 per game (194th in college basketball play) while forcing 13.5 (111th in college basketball).

