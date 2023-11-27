How to Watch the Xavier vs. Miami (OH) Game: Women's Basketball Streaming & TV Channel Info for November 27
Published: Nov. 27, 2023 at 1:55 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Two sputtering teams meet when the Miami (OH) RedHawks (0-3) host the Xavier Musketeers (0-5) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET. The RedHawks will look to break a three-game losing run against the Musketeers, who have lost five straight.
Keep reading for information on how to watch this game and click here to take a look at our score picks!
Xavier Women's Basketball Game Live Stream & TV Channel Info
- When: Monday, November 27, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Millett Hall in Oxford, Ohio
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Xavier vs. Miami (OH) Scoring Comparison
- The Musketeers score an average of 51.8 points per game, 15.2 fewer points than the 67.0 the RedHawks allow.
- The RedHawks score 14.6 fewer points per game (51.0) than the Musketeers give up (65.6).
- The RedHawks shoot 39.6% from the field, 2.3% lower than the Musketeers concede defensively.
- The Musketeers make 37.9% of their shots from the field, 6.1% lower than the RedHawks' defensive field-goal percentage.
Xavier Leaders
- Nila Blackford: 11.6 PTS, 10.6 REB, 1.2 STL, 1.4 BLK, 53.3 FG%
- Mackayla Scarlett: 14.4 PTS, 31.3 FG%, 21.2 3PT% (7-for-33)
- Kaysia Woods: 8.8 PTS, 32.1 FG%, 23.8 3PT% (10-for-42)
- Tae'Lor Purvis: 6.2 PTS, 1.6 STL, 40.0 FG%
- Lika Kvirkvelia: 2.2 PTS, 27.8 FG%
Xavier Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/14/2023
|@ Old Dominion
|L 55-43
|Chartway Arena
|11/18/2023
|Bowling Green
|L 73-64
|Cintas Center
|11/21/2023
|Kent State
|L 64-57
|Cintas Center
|11/27/2023
|@ Miami (OH)
|-
|Millett Hall
|12/1/2023
|Temple
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
|12/2/2023
|@ Arizona State
|-
|Desert Financial Arena
