The Xavier Musketeers (4-2) are heavily favored (by 15.5 points) to extend a three-game home winning streak when they host the Oakland Golden Grizzlies (3-3) on Monday, November 27, 2023 at 6:30 PM ET. The matchup's over/under is set at 149.5.

Xavier vs. Oakland Odds & Info

Date: Monday, November 27, 2023

Monday, November 27, 2023 Time: 6:30 PM ET

6:30 PM ET TV: Fox Sports 1

Fox Sports 1 Where: Cincinnati, Ohio

Cincinnati, Ohio Venue: Cintas Center

Favorite Spread Over/Under Xavier -15.5 149.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Xavier vs Oakland Betting Records & Stats

The Musketeers are 3-2-0 against the spread this season.

Xavier has been at least a -1600 moneyline favorite three times this season and won all of those games.

Sportsbooks have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that the Musketeers have a 94.1% chance to win.

So far this year, Oakland has put together a 6-0-0 record against the spread.

The Golden Grizzlies have been listed as an underdog of +850 or more on two occasions this season and lost both games.

Oakland has an implied victory probability of 10.5% according to the moneyline set for this matchup.

Xavier vs. Oakland Over/Under Stats

Games Over 149.5 % of Games Over 149.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Xavier 2 40% 77.3 150 66.7 138.4 147.3 Oakland 2 33.3% 72.7 150 71.7 138.4 147

Additional Xavier vs Oakland Insights & Trends

The Musketeers average 5.6 more points per game (77.3) than the Golden Grizzlies give up (71.7).

Xavier is 2-1 against the spread and 3-0 overall when scoring more than 71.7 points.

The Golden Grizzlies score six more points per game (72.7) than the Musketeers allow their opponents to score (66.7).

When it scores more than 66.7 points, Oakland is 5-0 against the spread and 3-2 overall.

Xavier vs. Oakland Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 15.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Xavier 3-2-0 2-1 2-3-0 Oakland 6-0-0 2-0 3-3-0

Xavier vs. Oakland Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Xavier Oakland 15-2 Home Record 8-6 7-4 Away Record 5-10 8-7-0 Home ATS Record 4-9-0 5-4-0 Away ATS Record 7-6-0 83.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 78.4 80.5 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.9 12-3-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 10-3-0 4-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 6-7-0

