Ohio High School Boys Basketball Schedule, Live Streams in Adams County Today - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 7:34 AM EST|Updated: 17 minutes ago
High school basketball is on the schedule today in Adams County, Ohio, and info on these games is available here, if you're looking for how to watch them.
Follow high school basketball this season on the NFHS Network! Keep tabs on your family or alma mater and tune in!
Adams County, Ohio High School Boys Basketball Games Today
Northwest High School - McDermott at Peebles High School
- Game Time: 6:00 PM ET on November 28
- Location: Peebles, OH
- How to Stream: Watch Here
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.