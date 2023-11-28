The UNLV Rebels (2-3) take the court against the Akron Zips (4-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 on MW Network.

Akron vs. UNLV Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET

Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada

Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada TV: Stadium

Akron Stats Insights

The Zips' 46.5% shooting percentage from the field this season is the same as the Rebels have allowed to their opponents.

The Zips are the 242nd-ranked rebounding team in the country, the Rebels sit at 221st.

The Zips' 77.5 points per game are just 2.9 more points than the 74.6 the Rebels allow.

When it scores more than 74.6 points, Akron is 3-0.

Akron Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Akron averaged 79.9 points per game at home last season, and 69.8 on the road.

The Zips conceded 64.1 points per game at home last season, and 69.6 on the road.

At home, Akron sunk 10.1 3-pointers per game last season, 2.1 more than it averaged away (8). Akron's 3-point shooting percentage was also higher at home (37.3%) than on the road (32.8%).

Akron Upcoming Schedule