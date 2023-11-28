Akron vs. UNLV: Odds, spread, over/under and other Vegas lines - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 12:26 AM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The UNLV Rebels (2-3) play the Akron Zips (4-2) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. The matchup airs on MW Network.
See odds, spreads, over/unders and more from multiple sportsbooks in this article for the UNLV vs. Akron matchup.
Akron vs. UNLV Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 10:00 PM ET
- Where: Thomas & Mack Center in Las Vegas, Nevada
- How to Watch on TV: MW Network
Catch college basketball action all season long on Fubo!
Akron vs. UNLV Odds, Spread, Over/Under
Take a look at the odds, spread and over/under for this matchup listed on several sportsbooks.
|Favorite
|Total
|UNLV Moneyline
|Akron Moneyline
|BetMGM
|UNLV (-2.5)
|140.5
|-145
|+120
|Bet on this game at BetMGM
|FanDuel
|UNLV (-2.5)
|140.5
|-144
|+120
|Bet on this game at FanDuel
Sportsbook Promo Codes
Akron vs. UNLV Betting Trends
- Akron has a record of 2-2-0 against the spread this season.
- UNLV has won two games against the spread this season.
- Rebels games have gone over the point total four out of five times this season.
Check out all the futures bets available at BetMGM!
Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.
© 2023 Data Skrive. All rights reserved.