Tuesday's contest at Thomas & Mack Center has the UNLV Rebels (2-3) going head-to-head against the Akron Zips (4-2) at 10:00 PM (on November 28). Our computer prediction projects a 74-70 win for UNLV, who is a slight favorite based on our model.

There is no line set for the matchup.

Akron vs. UNLV Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Time: 10:00 PM ET

TV: MW Network

Where: Las Vegas, Nevada

Venue: Thomas & Mack Center

Akron vs. UNLV Score Prediction

Prediction: UNLV 74, Akron 70

Spread & Total Prediction for Akron vs. UNLV

Computer Predicted Spread: UNLV (-4.0)

UNLV (-4.0) Computer Predicted Total: 143.2

UNLV is 2-3-0 against the spread, while Akron's ATS record this season is 2-2-0. In terms of going over the point total, games involving the Rebels are 4-1-0 and the Zips are 2-2-0.

Akron Performance Insights

The Zips' +65 scoring differential (outscoring opponents by 10.8 points per game) is a result of putting up 77.5 points per game (132nd in college basketball) while allowing 66.7 per contest (103rd in college basketball).

Akron ranks 241st in the nation at 31.8 rebounds per game. That's five more than the 26.8 its opponents average.

Akron knocks down 3.3 more threes per game than the opposition, 10 (26th in college basketball) compared to its opponents' 6.7.

Akron forces 12.8 turnovers per game (149th in college basketball) while committing 12.5 (214th in college basketball).

