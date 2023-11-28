Akron vs. UNLV November 28 Tickets & Start Time
The UNLV Rebels (1-1) will face the Akron Zips (3-0) at 10:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023. This matchup is available on MW Network.
Akron vs. UNLV Game Information
- Game Day: Tuesday, November 28
- Game Time: 10:00 PM ET
- TV: MW Network
Akron Top Players (2022-23)
- Enrique Freeman: 16.8 PTS, 11.2 REB, 1.9 AST, 0.6 STL, 1.2 BLK
- Xavier Castaneda: 21.7 PTS, 4.3 REB, 2.9 AST, 1.0 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Trendon Hankerson: 9.1 PTS, 3.9 REB, 2.2 AST, 0.9 STL, 0.5 BLK
- Greg Tribble: 6.3 PTS, 2.8 REB, 2.3 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.3 BLK
- Sammy Hunter: 8.2 PTS, 2.7 REB, 0.5 AST, 0.2 STL, 0.1 BLK
UNLV Top Players (2022-23)
- Elijah Harkless: 19.1 PTS, 5.1 REB, 3.4 AST, 1.6 STL, 0.2 BLK
- Keshon Gilbert: 11.4 PTS, 3.8 REB, 3.2 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- Luis Rodriguez: 10.7 PTS, 5.7 REB, 1.1 AST, 1.7 STL, 0.1 BLK
- David Muoka: 4.6 PTS, 4.7 REB, 0.4 AST, 0.5 STL, 1.4 BLK
- Justin Webster: 8.2 PTS, 2.2 REB, 1.2 AST, 0.8 STL, 0.1 BLK
Akron vs. UNLV Stat Comparison (2022-23)
|UNLV Rank
|UNLV AVG
|Akron AVG
|Akron Rank
|115th
|74.3
|Points Scored
|74.6
|109th
|174th
|70.0
|Points Allowed
|66.9
|79th
|220th
|31.2
|Rebounds
|32.2
|147th
|109th
|9.2
|Off. Rebounds
|8.5
|189th
|85th
|8.2
|3pt Made
|9.1
|30th
|193rd
|12.8
|Assists
|13.4
|150th
|175th
|11.8
|Turnovers
|10.8
|72nd
