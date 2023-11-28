The Cleveland Cavaliers (9-8) hit the court against the Atlanta Hawks (8-8) as 4.5-point favorites on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSSE.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Game Info & Odds

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:30 PM ET

7:30 PM ET How to Watch on TV: BSOH and BSSE

BSOH and BSSE Live Stream: Watch this game on Fubo

Watch this game on Fubo Location: Cleveland, Ohio

Cleveland, Ohio Venue: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Score Prediction

Prediction: Cavaliers 118 - Hawks 116

Cavaliers vs Hawks Additional Info

Spread & Total Prediction for Cavaliers vs. Hawks

Pick ATS: Hawks (+ 4.5)

Hawks (+ 4.5) Computer Predicted Spread: Cavaliers (-1.1)

Cavaliers (-1.1) Pick OU: Under (237.5)



Under (237.5) Computer Predicted Total: 234.0

The Cavaliers (6-11-0 ATS) have covered the spread 35.3% of the time, 4.1% more often than the Hawks (5-11-0) this year.

When the spread is set as 4.5 or more this season, Cleveland (1-2) covers a lower percentage of those games when it is the favorite (33.3%) than Atlanta (1-1) does as the underdog (50%).

Atlanta and its opponents have eclipsed the total 62.5% of the time this season (10 out of 16). That's more often than Cleveland and its opponents have (10 out of 17).

The Cavaliers have a .500 winning percentage as a moneyline favorite (5-5) this season, the same winning percentage the Hawks have as moneyline underdogs (3-3).

Cavaliers Performance Insights

The Cavaliers are 22nd in the NBA with 110.8 points per game this year. At the other end of the court, they rank 13th with 112.6 points allowed per contest.

Cleveland is grabbing 44.2 rebounds per game (15th-ranked in league). It is ceding 44.3 rebounds per contest (18th-ranked).

This season, the Cavaliers rank 19th in the league in assists, delivering 25.4 per game.

Cleveland is committing 13.9 turnovers per game (17th-ranked in league). It is forcing 14 turnovers per contest (12th-ranked).

The Cavaliers rank 25th in the NBA with 11.1 three-pointers per game this year. Meanwhile, they rank 22nd with a 35% shooting percentage from beyond the arc.

