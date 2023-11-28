The Cleveland Cavaliers (9-8) play the Atlanta Hawks (8-8) as 4.5-point favorites on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET on BSOH and BSSE. The over/under is 237.5 in the matchup.

Place your bets on any NBA matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Odds & Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:30 PM ET Where: Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio

Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse in Cleveland, Ohio TV: BSOH and BSSE

Catch NBA action all season long on Fubo!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cavaliers -4.5 237.5

Check out the latest NBA odds and place your bets on this matchup with BetMGM Sportsbook.

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cavaliers Betting Records & Stats

Cleveland's 17 games this season have gone over this contest's total of 237.5 points four times.

Cleveland has an average point total of 223.4 in its outings this year, 14.1 fewer points than this game's over/under.

The Cavaliers are 6-11-0 against the spread this season.

This season, Cleveland has won five out of the 10 games in which it has been favored.

Cleveland has played as a favorite of -210 or more twice this season and won both games.

The Cavaliers have a 67.7% chance to win this game based on the implied probability of the moneyline.

Looking for NBA tickets? Head to Ticketmaster today and see your team live!

Watch the NBA on Max with the B/R Sports Add-On

Cavaliers vs Hawks Additional Info

Rep your team with officially licensed NBA gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Over/Under Stats

Games Over 237.5 % of Games Over 237.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cavaliers 4 23.5% 110.8 234.4 112.6 233.7 220.7 Hawks 10 62.5% 123.6 234.4 121.1 233.7 236.3

Additional Cavaliers Insights & Trends

The Cavaliers have gone 6-4 in their last 10 games, with a 4-6 record against the spread in that span.

In their past 10 games, the Cavaliers have gone over the total seven times.

At home, Cleveland owns a worse record against the spread (2-7-0) compared to its ATS record in road games (4-4-0).

The Cavaliers average 10.3 fewer points per game (110.8) than the Hawks allow (121.1).

Bet on this or any NBA matchup at BetMGM

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Betting Splits

Cavaliers and Hawks Betting Information ATS Record ATS Record Against 4.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cavaliers 6-11 1-2 10-7 Hawks 5-11 1-1 10-6

Watch ESPN originals, The Last Dance and more NBA content on ESPN+!

Cavaliers vs. Hawks Point Insights

Cavaliers Hawks 110.8 Points Scored (PG) 123.6 22 NBA Rank (PPG) 2 1-0 ATS Record Scoring > AVG 5-8 1-0 Overall Record Scoring > AVG 8-5 112.6 Points Allowed (PG) 121.1 14 NBA Rank (PAPG) 25 6-7 ATS Record Allowing < AVG 3-0 9-4 Overall Record Allowing < AVG 3-0

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.