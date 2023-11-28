The Cincinnati Bearcats (5-0) will attempt to build on a five-game winning run when they visit the Howard Bison (3-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Burr Gymnasium. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Cincinnati vs. Howard Game Info

When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET Where: Burr Gymnasium in Washington D.C.

Burr Gymnasium in Washington D.C. TV: ESPN+

Cincinnati Stats Insights

This season, the Bearcats have a 47.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 46.4% of shots the Bison's opponents have hit.

Cincinnati has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.

The Bearcats are the 25th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bison rank 135th.

The Bearcats put up only 4.8 more points per game (85.2) than the Bison allow (80.4).

When Cincinnati scores more than 80.4 points, it is 4-0.

Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

Cincinnati put up 82.6 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 70.7 points per contest.

In 2022-23, the Bearcats surrendered 67.1 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 71.1.

When playing at home, Cincinnati drained 0.2 more threes per game (8.6) than in road games (8.4). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to when playing on the road (34.7%).

Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule