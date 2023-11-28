The Cincinnati Bearcats (5-0) will attempt to build on a five-game winning run when they visit the Howard Bison (3-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Burr Gymnasium. The contest airs on ESPN+.

Cincinnati vs. Howard Game Info

  • When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
  • Where: Burr Gymnasium in Washington D.C.
  • TV: ESPN+
  Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Cincinnati Stats Insights

  • This season, the Bearcats have a 47.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 46.4% of shots the Bison's opponents have hit.
  • Cincinnati has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.
  • The Bearcats are the 25th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bison rank 135th.
  • The Bearcats put up only 4.8 more points per game (85.2) than the Bison allow (80.4).
  • When Cincinnati scores more than 80.4 points, it is 4-0.

Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)

  • Cincinnati put up 82.6 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 70.7 points per contest.
  • In 2022-23, the Bearcats surrendered 67.1 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 71.1.
  • When playing at home, Cincinnati drained 0.2 more threes per game (8.6) than in road games (8.4). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to when playing on the road (34.7%).

Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule

Date Opponent Score Arena
11/12/2023 Eastern Washington W 85-73 Fifth Third Arena
11/19/2023 Northern Kentucky W 90-66 Fifth Third Arena
11/22/2023 Georgia Tech W 89-54 Fifth Third Arena
11/28/2023 @ Howard - Burr Gymnasium
12/3/2023 FGCU - Fifth Third Arena
12/9/2023 @ Xavier - Cintas Center

