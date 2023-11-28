How to Watch Cincinnati vs. Howard on TV or Live Stream - November 28
Published: Nov. 28, 2023 at 1:40 PM EST|Updated: 1 hour ago
The Cincinnati Bearcats (5-0) will attempt to build on a five-game winning run when they visit the Howard Bison (3-4) at 7:00 PM ET on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Burr Gymnasium. The contest airs on ESPN+.
Cincinnati vs. Howard Game Info
- When: Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at 7:00 PM ET
- Where: Burr Gymnasium in Washington D.C.
- TV: ESPN+
- Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+
Cincinnati Stats Insights
- This season, the Bearcats have a 47.0% shooting percentage from the field, which is 0.6% higher than the 46.4% of shots the Bison's opponents have hit.
- Cincinnati has a 4-0 straight-up record in games it shoots better than 46.4% from the field.
- The Bearcats are the 25th ranked rebounding team in the nation, the Bison rank 135th.
- The Bearcats put up only 4.8 more points per game (85.2) than the Bison allow (80.4).
- When Cincinnati scores more than 80.4 points, it is 4-0.
Cincinnati Home & Away Comparison (2022-23)
- Cincinnati put up 82.6 points per game when playing at home last season. In away games, it averaged 70.7 points per contest.
- In 2022-23, the Bearcats surrendered 67.1 points per game when playing at home. On the road, they allowed 71.1.
- When playing at home, Cincinnati drained 0.2 more threes per game (8.6) than in road games (8.4). It also sported a higher three-point percentage at home (35.1%) compared to when playing on the road (34.7%).
Cincinnati Upcoming Schedule
|Date
|Opponent
|Score
|Arena
|11/12/2023
|Eastern Washington
|W 85-73
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/19/2023
|Northern Kentucky
|W 90-66
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/22/2023
|Georgia Tech
|W 89-54
|Fifth Third Arena
|11/28/2023
|@ Howard
|-
|Burr Gymnasium
|12/3/2023
|FGCU
|-
|Fifth Third Arena
|12/9/2023
|@ Xavier
|-
|Cintas Center
