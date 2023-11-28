The Cincinnati Bearcats (5-0) will try to continue a five-game winning streak when they visit the Howard Bison (3-4) on Tuesday, November 28, 2023 at Burr Gymnasium as heavy, 10.5-point favorites. The contest airs at 7:00 PM ET on ESPN+. The matchup has a point total of 150.5.

Place your bets on any college basketball matchup at BetMGM, and sign up with our link for a first-time deposit bonus!

Cincinnati vs. Howard Odds & Info

Date: Tuesday, November 28, 2023

Tuesday, November 28, 2023 Time: 7:00 PM ET

7:00 PM ET TV: ESPN+

ESPN+ Live Stream: Watch this game on ESPN+

Watch this game on ESPN+ Where: Washington D.C.

Washington D.C. Venue: Burr Gymnasium

Watch live college basketball games from all over the country, plus ESPN originals and more NCAA hoops content on ESPN+!

Favorite Spread Over/Under Cincinnati -10.5 150.5

Sportsbook Promo Codes

Cincinnati Betting Records & Stats

Cincinnati and its opponents have combined to score more than 150.5 points in three of five games this season.

The average total in Cincinnati's games this season is 147.6, 2.9 points fewer than this matchup's over/under.

So far this season, the Bearcats have compiled a 3-2-0 record against the spread.

Cincinnati has been listed as the favorite five times this season and has won all of those games.

The Bearcats are undefeated in four games this season when favored by -650 or more on the moneyline.

Oddsmakers have implied with the moneyline set for this matchup that Cincinnati has a 86.7% chance to win.

Cincinnati vs. Howard Over/Under Stats

Games Over 150.5 % of Games Over 150.5 Average PPG Combined Average PPG Average Opponent PPG Combined Average Opponent PPG Average Total Cincinnati 3 60% 85.2 162.1 62.4 142.8 145.5 Howard 4 66.7% 76.9 162.1 80.4 142.8 152.5

Get tickets for any college basketball game this season at Ticketmaster!

Additional Cincinnati Insights & Trends

The Bearcats score 85.2 points per game, just 4.8 more points than the 80.4 the Bison allow.

Cincinnati is 3-1 against the spread and 4-0 overall when scoring more than 80.4 points.

Bet on this or any college basketball matchup at BetMGM

Cincinnati vs. Howard Betting Splits

ATS Record ATS Record Against 10.5+ Point Spread Over/Under Record (O-U-P) Cincinnati 3-2-0 3-2 3-2-0 Howard 4-2-0 1-1 4-2-0

Cincinnati vs. Howard Home/Away Splits (Last Season)

Cincinnati Howard 16-3 Home Record 12-2 5-7 Away Record 6-8 9-4-0 Home ATS Record 7-2-0 5-5-0 Away ATS Record 4-9-0 82.6 Points Scored Per Game (Home) 82.9 70.7 Points Scored Per Game (Away) 69.1 7-6-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Home) 7-2-0 5-5-0 Over-Under-Push Record (Away) 7-6-0

Rep your team with officially licensed college basketball gear! Head to Fanatics to find jerseys, shirts, and much more.

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.