Donovan Mitchell and the rest of the Cleveland Cavaliers will be facing the Atlanta Hawks on Tuesday at 7:30 PM ET.

Mitchell, in his most recent appearance, had 10 points and four assists in a 105-102 win over the Raptors.

Below we will look at Mitchell's stats and trends, helping you make good selections on prop bets.

Donovan Mitchell Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Points 26.5 27.0 Rebounds 4.5 4.9 Assists 4.5 5.3 PRA -- 37.2 PR -- 31.9 3PM 2.5 3.1



Donovan Mitchell Insights vs. the Hawks

Mitchell has taken 20.9 shots per game this season and made 9.4 per game, which account for 17.0% and 16.1%, respectively, of his team's total.

He's knocked down 3.1 threes per game, or 19.6% of his team's makes from beyond the arc this season.

The Cavaliers rank 18th in possessions per game with 100.6. His opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th with 105.2 possessions per contest.

Defensively, the Hawks are ranked 26th in the league, allowing 121.1 points per game.

On the boards, the Hawks have allowed 43.3 rebounds per game, which puts them 10th in the league.

The Hawks are the 28th-ranked team in the league, allowing 28.3 assists per game.

Looking at 3-pointers, the Hawks have given up 13.5 makes per game, 23rd in the league.

Donovan Mitchell vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 3/28/2023 40 44 5 5 5 0 2 2/24/2023 32 19 1 3 2 0 1 11/21/2022 39 29 4 9 4 0 3

