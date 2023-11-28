Georges Niang's Cleveland Cavaliers face the Atlanta Hawks at 7:30 PM ET on Tuesday.

Last time out, which was on November 26, Niang produced eight points and six rebounds in a 105-102 win versus the Raptors.

Now let's dig into Niang's available prop bets, with a particular eye on stats and trends to help you make good picks.

Georges Niang Prop Bets vs. the Hawks

Stat Prop O/U Season Avg Last 10 Avg Points 7.5 7.9 9.2 Rebounds 2.5 4.0 3.5 Assists -- 1.1 1.1 PRA -- 13 13.8 PR -- 11.9 12.7 3PM 1.5 1.6 1.8



Georges Niang Insights vs. the Hawks

Niang is responsible for taking 8.6% of his team's field goal attempts this season with 7.5 per game.

Niang is averaging 4.5 three-point field goal attempts per game this season, which is 14.1% of his team's attempts from beyond the arc.

Niang's opponents, the Hawks, have a middling offensive tempo, ranking 19th in the NBA with 105.2 possessions per game, while his Cavaliers rank 18th in possessions per game with 100.6.

Defensively, the Hawks are ranked 26th in the NBA, allowing 121.1 points per game.

The Hawks allow 43.3 rebounds per contest, ranking 10th in the NBA.

Looking at assists, the Hawks are ranked 28th in the league, conceding 28.3 per contest.

Giving up 13.5 made 3-pointers per game, the Hawks are the 23rd-ranked squad in the league.

Georges Niang vs. the Hawks

Date MIN PTS REB AST 3PM BLK STL 4/7/2023 31 24 6 2 5 0 1 11/28/2022 18 9 0 1 3 0 1 11/12/2022 14 4 0 2 1 2 0 11/10/2022 23 9 1 2 1 1 1

Not all offers available in all states, please visit BetMGM for the latest promotions for your area. Must be 21+ to gamble, please wager responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, contact 1-800-GAMBLER.